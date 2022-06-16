Commercial Metals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Commercial Metals CMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $1.98.
Revenue was up $671.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.22
|1.25
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|1.62
|1.26
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|2.06B
|1.96B
|1.72B
|Revenue Actual
|2.01B
|1.98B
|2.03B
|1.84B
