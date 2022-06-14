Here's How Much $100 Invested In Itau Unibanco Holding 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.05%. Currently, Itau Unibanco Holding has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion.

Buying $100 In ITUB: If an investor had bought $100 of ITUB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $456.50 today based on a price of $4.55 for ITUB at the time of writing.

Itau Unibanco Holding's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

