A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off; Fed Meeting In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq Composite dropped by more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Core & Main, Inc. CNM, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA and Sprinklr, Inc. CXM.

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are likely to increase 0.8% on the month in May after moderating to a 0.5% increase in the previous month.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 231 points to 30,758.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures jumped 36.25 points to 3,786.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index climbed 135.50 points to 11,432.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $123.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $121.96 a barrel.

European markets were mostly higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%, while German DAX gained 0.4%. Wholesale prices in Germany climbed 22.9% year-over-year in May following a record 23.8% surge in the prior month, while annual inflation rate in the country was confirmed at 7.9% in May. Average weekly earnings including bonuses in the UK rose by 6.8% year-over-year to GBP 604 during the three months to April, while jobless rate rose to 3.8% in the three months to April from 3.7% in the three months to March.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.32%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.02% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.01%. Australi’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 3.6%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2%. The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India increased to 15.88% in May from 15.08% in the previous month. Industrial production in Japan dropped by 1.5% month-over-month in April. Foreign direct investment into China jumped 17.3% year-over-year to CNY 564.2 billion during the first five months of the year. The NAB business confidence index in Australia dipped to a four-month low level of 6 in May.



Piper Sandler maintained Braze, Inc. BRZE with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $65 to $42.

Braze shares jumped 7.2% to $31.52 in pre-market trading.

Oracle Corporation ORCL reported better-than-expected Q4 results for its fourth quarter on Monday.

reported better-than-expected Q4 results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN could be facing a setback with its R1S SUV that was launched in December. The delivery schedules of the R1S have been pushed back from anywhere between one month and nine months, Autoevolution said, citing a letter Rivian sent to reservation holders and information shared among forum members.

could be facing a setback with its R1S SUV that was launched in December. The delivery schedules of the R1S have been pushed back from anywhere between one month and nine months, Autoevolution said, citing a letter Rivian sent to reservation holders and information shared among forum members. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN reported an additional $250 million accelerated share repurchase program.

reported an additional $250 million accelerated share repurchase program. Financial Institutions, Inc. FISI reported a stock repurchase program of up to 766,447 shares of its common stock.

