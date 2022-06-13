Here's How Much $100 Invested In Gilead Sciences 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Gilead Sciences GILD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.45%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion.

Buying $100 In GILD: If an investor had bought $100 of GILD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $294.77 today based on a price of $59.33 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.