If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $400 Today

First Republic Bank FRC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.4%. Currently, First Republic Bank has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion.

Buying $100 In FRC: If an investor had bought $100 of FRC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $424.16 today based on a price of $136.50 for FRC at the time of writing.

First Republic Bank's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.