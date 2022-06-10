$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $8,600 Today

Continental Resources CLR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.6%. Currently, Continental Resources has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In CLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CLR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,648.26 today based on a price of $69.70 for CLR at the time of writing.

Continental Resources's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.