Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chubb Stock In The Last 20 Years

Chubb CB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.03%. Currently, Chubb has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion.

Buying $100 In CB: If an investor had bought $100 of CB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $564.22 today based on a price of $206.38 for CB at the time of writing.

Chubb's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.