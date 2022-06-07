Chico's FAS: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chico's FAS CHS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 211.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $152.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.18
|0.21
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|498.70M
|426.10M
|407.35M
|320.65M
|Revenue Actual
|496.26M
|453.64M
|472.06M
|387.96M
