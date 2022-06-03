$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $12,000 Today

TELUS TU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.23%. Currently, TELUS has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In TU: If an investor had bought $1000 of TU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,807.06 today based on a price of $25.08 for TU at the time of writing.

TELUS's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

