$100 Invested In Sherwin-Williams 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Sherwin-Williams SHW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.12%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion.

Buying $100 In SHW: If an investor had bought $100 of SHW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $628.15 today based on a price of $268.60 for SHW at the time of writing.

Sherwin-Williams's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.