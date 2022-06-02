$100 Invested In Roper Technologies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Roper Technologies ROP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.77%. Currently, Roper Technologies has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion.
Buying $100 In ROP: If an investor had bought $100 of ROP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $791.79 today based on a price of $436.91 for ROP at the time of writing.
Roper Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
