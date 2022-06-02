ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wedbush Cuts Price Target On This Fast-Casual Restaurant Chain - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG to $1,800 (30% upside) from $2,000 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted CMG is poised to see accelerated market share gains in a post-COVID environment, resulting in sustained growth above pre-COVID levels.
  • Setyan said the recent focus has been on the company’s outsized menu price increases and the potential pushback from customers. Yet transactions remain positive, the analyst added.
  • Nick said about 5% of domestic units are heavily urban, and the outsized top-line recovery in these units should contribute to transaction growth.
  • He expects incremental price increases as needed beyond the second quarter and noted that the relative grocery inflation would be a major determinant of pricing power.
  • Price Action: CMG shares traded higher by 0.67% at $1,383.87 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorEarningsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings