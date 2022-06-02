ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why UiPath Stock Is Rising

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read

UiPath Inc PATH shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

UiPath said first-quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $245.1 million, which beat the estimate of $225.26 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 3 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 5 cents per share.

UiPath said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $229 million and $231 million versus the estimate of $227.4 million. The company expects full-year fiscal 2023 revenue to be between $1.085 billion and $1.09 billion versus the estimate of $1.07 billion.

Analyst Assessment:

  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained UiPath with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $35 to $23.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained UiPath with a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $27 to $22.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained UiPath with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $57.50 to $45.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, June 2

PATH Price Action: UiPath has traded between $13.66 and $83.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.1% at $18.70 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of UiPath.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidancePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas