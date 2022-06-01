Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Motorola Solns Stock In The Last 15 Years

Motorola Solns MSI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 29.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.05%. Currently, Motorola Solns has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion.

Buying $100 In MSI: If an investor had bought $100 of MSI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,847.06 today based on a price of $217.56 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solns's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.