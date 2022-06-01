If You Invested $100 In Cheniere Energy 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.94%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion.

Buying $100 In LNG: If an investor had bought $100 of LNG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $353.44 today based on a price of $139.93 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

