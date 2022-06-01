Donaldson Clocks ~12% Revenue Growth In Q3, Raises FY22 Sales Guidance

by

reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11.5% year-over-year to $853.2 million, beating the consensus of $823.99 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.67, below the consensus of $0.72.

The gross margin contracted by 220 bps to 31.5%, reflecting continued headwinds from raw materials, freight, energy, and labor costs.

Engine Products segment sales increased 13.2% Y/Y, as solid sales in Aerospace and Defense, Aftermarket, and Off-Road were partially offset by a decrease in On-Road.

Industrial Products segment sales rose 7.8% Y/Y, led by Gas Turbine Systems and Industrial Filtration Solutions.

The operating income increased by 1.5% Y/Y to $111 million, and the margin contracted 130 bps to 13%.

Donaldson generated cash from operating activities YTD of $143.9 million, compared to $305.6 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $87.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 178 bps to 16.2%.

Donaldson increased its net sales outlook to 14.5% - 16.5% over the prior year (previous guidance 11% - 15%). It sees GAAP EPS of $2.67 - $2.73, (previous range $2.66 - $2.76) vs. consensus of $2.70. DCI expects gross margin to be down 1.5% to 2% (prior view down 1.0% to 1.5%). It sees an operating margin of 13.5% - 13.9% compared with previous guidance of 14.0% - 14.4%.

Price Action: DCI shares traded lower by 2.68% at $50.88 on the last check Wednesday.

