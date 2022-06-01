Donaldson Company Reports Record Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Third quarter 2022 sales increased 11.5% from 2021 to a quarterly record of $853.2 million

GAAP EPS were $0.67 compared with $0.66 in 2021

Donaldson increases fiscal 2022 sales guidance and narrows EPS range

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI (Donaldson or the Company) today reported third quarter 2022 net earnings of $83.0 million, a decrease of 1.8% from $84.4 million in 2021. Earnings per share (EPS)1 for the third quarter 2022 increased to $0.67 from $0.66.

"Our record third quarter sales were driven by pricing actions offsetting persistent inflation, as well as continued high levels of demand," said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Undeterred by the macro challenges, our team maintained a strong commitment to providing technology-led filtration to customers as global demand for our products and services remained at record highs.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate ongoing inflation and supply chain constraints. However, the successful execution of pricing actions by the Donaldson team throughout this fiscal year is expected to drive fourth quarter sequential sales and gross margin improvement. As we close out the year, we remain focused on delivering on our customer commitments, implementing pricing actions to offset cost pressures and investing for the future."

Operating Results

Third quarter 2022 sales increased 11.5% to $853.2 million from $765.0 million in 2021, including a negative impact of 2.9 percentage points from currency translation.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 Reported %

Change Constant

Currency %

Change Reported %

Change Constant

Currency %

Change Engine Products segment Off-Road 13.0 % 17.6 % 24.8 % 28.0 % On-Road (9.0 ) (6.9 ) (4.1 ) (2.5 ) Aftermarket 14.5 16.7 17.6 18.9 Aerospace and Defense 29.2 32.1 27.2 29.1 Total Engine Products segment 13.2 15.8 17.7 19.3 Industrial Products segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 9.1 12.5 14.7 16.5 Gas Turbine Systems 19.4 20.9 6.6 7.3 Special Applications (3.6 ) 1.3 9.5 13.3 Total Industrial Products segment 7.8 11.2 12.8 14.9 Total Company 11.5 % 14.4 % 16.1 % 17.9 %

Third quarter 2022 sales in the Engine Products segment (Engine) increased 13.2%, as robust sales in Aerospace and Defense, Aftermarket, and Off-Road were partially offset by a decrease in On-Road. Aerospace and Defense sales increased 29.2% compared with 2021 with stronger end-market conditions in the commercial aerospace industry driving results. Aftermarket sales rose 14.5% as strong levels of overall end-market demand continued. Off-Road sales increased 13.0% versus the prior year with equipment production remaining high in all regions except China. Exhaust and Emissions program wins in Europe also contributed to Off-Road sales growth. Third quarter 2022 On-Road sales decreased 9.0% year over year, as global supply chain challenges, including chip shortages, and the discontinuation of a low margin product line in the U.S. negatively impacted results.

Third quarter Industrial Products segment (Industrial) sales rose 7.8%, led by Gas Turbine Systems (GTS) and Industrial Filtration Solutions (IFS). GTS sales increased 19.4% versus the prior year due to higher new equipment sales in EMEA and the U.S. IFS sales growth of 9.1% was the result of overall strength in the industrial dust collection business and double-digit growth in Process Filtration sales. Special Applications sales declined 3.6% compared with 2021. Within Special Applications, Disk Drive sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown in China.

Third quarter 2022 operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) decreased to 13.0% from 14.3% in 2021. Gross margin decreased to 31.5% from 33.7% in the prior year as inflation headwinds from raw materials, freight, energy and labor costs persisted.

Third quarter 2022 operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 18.5%, an improvement from 19.4% in 2021 due to leverage on higher sales.

Third quarter 2022 interest expense was $3.8 million compared with $3.2 million in the prior year. Other income, net was favorable by $0.6 million versus the prior year. Third quarter 2022 effective tax rate increased to 25.4% from 23.9% in 2021 due to a reduction in net discrete tax benefits.

Year to date, the Company has paid $81.8 million in dividends and repurchased approximately 2% of its outstanding shares for $153.7 million.

Conflict in Eastern Europe

In the third quarter, Donaldson took the following actions in response to the events that unfolded in Ukraine:

Complied with all sanctions, including those from the European Union, Great Britain and the United States Ceased direct product shipments into Russia and Belarus

Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Fiscal 2022 sales are expected to increase 14.5% to 16.5% over prior year, up from previous guidance of 11% to 15%, and driven primarily by strength in Engine sales. Currency translation is forecast to negatively impact sales by approximately 3%. Fiscal 2022 generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) EPS is now expected to be between $2.67 and $2.73, versus a previous range of between $2.66 and $2.76. GAAP and adjusted EPS2 in 2021 were $2.24 and $2.32, respectively.

Fiscal 2022 Engine sales are projected to increase between 16% and 18% compared with 2021, and versus previous guidance of a 12% to 16% increase. Better-than-expected third quarter performance in Off-Road and Aftermarket, combined with pricing actions across all business units drove the overall outlook improvement.

Donaldson Fiscal 2022 Full Year Sales Guidance Ranges Engine Products Segment Current Guidance (June 1, 2022) Previous Guidance (March 2, 2022) Off-Road + mid twenties + high teens On-Road - low single-digits (no change) - low single-digits Aftermarket + high teens + mid teens Aerospace and Defense + low twenties (no change) + low twenties Total Engine Products Segment + 16% to 18% + 12% to 16%

Fiscal 2022 Industrial sales are expected to increase between 10% and 12% compared with 2021, narrowed from 9% to 13% previously.

Donaldson Fiscal 2022 Full Year Sales Guidance Ranges Industrial Products Segment Current Guidance (June 1, 2022) Previous Guidance (March 2, 2022) Industrial Filtration Solutions + low double-digits (no change) + low double-digits Gas Turbine Systems + high single-digits (no change) + high single-digits Special Applications + mid single-digits (no change) + mid single-digits Total Industrial Products Segment + 10% to 12% + 9% to 13%

Fiscal 2022 gross margin is expected to be down between 1.5 and 2.0 percentage points, compared with 2021 and versus the previous forecast of a decrease of 1.0 to 1.5 percentage points. Weaker-than-expected third quarter gross margin results drove the revised full-year outlook.

Fiscal 2022 operating margin is forecast to be between 13.5% and 13.9% compared with previous guidance of 14.0% to 14.4%. Fiscal 2021 GAAP and adjusted operating margin were 13.5% and 14.0%, respectively.

The Company anticipates fiscal 2022 interest expense of between $14.5 million and $15.0 million, and other income of between $10.0 million and $12.0 million. Donaldson expects a fiscal 2022 effective income tax rate of between 24% and 26%.

Fiscal 2022 capital expenditures are projected to be between $90.0 million and $100.0 million. Free cash flow conversion is expected to be between 50% and 60%, down from previous guidance of between 70% and 80% due to increased levels of inventory to manage supply chain challenges as well as higher accounts receivable from higher sales. Donaldson is increasing its share repurchase expectation to be between 2.0% and 2.5% of shares outstanding from approximately 2.0% previously.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net sales $ 853.2 $ 765.0 11.5 % $ 2,416.6 $ 2,080.8 16.1 % Cost of sales 584.2 507.0 15.2 1,640.8 1,374.8 19.3 Gross profit 269.0 258.0 4.3 775.8 706.0 9.9 Operating expenses 158.0 148.6 6.3 461.6 433.3 6.5 Operating income 111.0 109.4 1.5 314.2 272.7 15.2 Interest expense 3.8 3.2 19.4 10.8 9.9 9.1 Other income, net (4.1 ) (4.7 ) (14.0 ) (6.4 ) (4.2 ) 50.1 Earnings before income taxes 111.3 110.9 0.3 309.8 267.0 16.0 Income taxes 28.3 26.5 6.9 78.0 64.4 21.0 Net earnings $ 83.0 $ 84.4 (1.8 ) % $ 231.8 $ 202.6 14.4 % Weighted average shares – basic 123.4 126.4 (2.4 ) % 123.9 126.6 (2.2 ) % Weighted average shares – diluted 124.6 128.3 (2.9 ) % 125.6 128.2 (2.1 ) % Net earnings per share – basic $ 0.67 $ 0.67 0.6 % $ 1.87 $ 1.60 16.9 % Net earnings per share – diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.66 1.1 % $ 1.85 $ 1.58 16.8 % Dividends paid per share $ 0.22 $ 0.21 4.8 % $ 0.66 $ 0.63 4.8 % Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) April 30, July 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168.7 $ 222.8 Accounts receivable, net 585.5 552.7 Inventories, net 510.7 384.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 102.4 84.0 Total current assets 1,367.3 1,244.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 591.1 617.8 Goodwill 336.6 322.5 Intangible assets, net 73.8 61.6 Other long-term assets 150.4 154.3 Total assets $ 2,519.2 $ 2,400.2 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 31.3 $ 48.5 Accounts payable 335.8 293.9 Accrued employee compensation and related taxes 106.7 126.8 Income taxes payable 25.4 17.7 Dividends payable — 27.6 Other current liabilities 107.3 92.1 Total current liabilities 606.5 606.6 Long-term debt 607.2 461.0 Non-current income taxes payable 74.7 80.7 Deferred income taxes 30.9 26.6 Other long-term liabilities 76.3 88.2 Total liabilities 1,395.6 1,263.1 Total stockholders' equity 1,123.6 1,137.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,519.2 $ 2,400.2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 231.8 $ 202.6 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71.0 70.4 Deferred income taxes 3.0 (5.4 ) Stock-based compensation expense 17.0 11.6 Other, net 4.3 16.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (183.2 ) 10.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 143.9 305.6 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (56.8 ) (40.2 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (49.0 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (105.8 ) (40.2 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 249.3 — Repayments of long-term debt (90.0 ) (165.0 ) Change in short-term borrowings (16.4 ) 21.6 Purchase of non-controlling interests — (14.4 ) Purchase of treasury stock (153.7 ) (78.7 ) Dividends paid (81.8 ) (79.5 ) Tax withholding for stock compensation transactions (1.7 ) (4.0 ) Exercise of stock options 11.5 24.5 Net cash used in financing activities (82.8 ) (295.5 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9.4 ) 8.8 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (54.1 ) (21.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 222.8 236.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 168.7 $ 215.3

CONSOLIDATED RATE ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross margin 31.5 % 33.7 % 32.1 % 33.9 % Operating expenses 18.5 % 19.4 % 19.1 % 20.8 % Operating margin 13.0 % 14.3 % 13.0 % 13.1 % Other income, net (0.5 )% (0.6 )% (0.3 )% (0.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 2.8 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 3.4 % EBITDA 16.2 % 18.0 % 16.2 % 16.7 % Effective tax rate 25.4 % 23.9 % 25.2 % 24.1 % Earnings before income taxes - Engine Products 14.8 % 15.9 % 13.5 % 14.4 % Earnings before income taxes - Industrial Products 15.4 % 16.1 % 15.6 % 14.0 % Cash conversion ratio 49.3 % 110.8 % 37.6 % 131.0 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted Rates Gross margin 31.5 % 33.7 % 32.1 % 34.2 % Operating expenses 18.5 % 19.4 % 19.1 % 20.4 % Operating margin 13.0 % 14.3 % 13.0 % 13.8 % Other income, net (0.5 )% (0.6 )% (0.3 )% (0.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 2.8 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 3.4 % EBITDA 16.2 % 18.0 % 16.2 % 17.4 % Effective tax rate 25.4 % 23.9 % 25.2 % 24.4 % Earnings before income taxes - Engine Products 14.8 % 15.9 % 13.5 % 14.6 % Earnings before income taxes - Industrial Products 15.4 % 16.1 % 15.6 % 15.0 % Cash conversion ratio 49.3 % 110.8 % 37.6 % 124.5 %

Note: Rate analysis metrics are computed by dividing the applicable amount by net sales, and cash conversion ratio reflects free cash flow divided by net earnings. Adjusted rates exclude the impact of restructuring charges. Adjusted rates are non-GAAP measures; see the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures schedule for additional information.

SEGMENT DETAIL (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net sales Engine Products segment Off-Road $ 108.2 $ 95.7 13.0 % $ 297.6 $ 238.4 24.8 % On-Road 36.1 39.7 (9.0 ) 100.7 105.0 (4.1 ) Aftermarket 425.4 371.4 14.5 1,198.1 1,018.7 17.6 Aerospace and Defense 31.3 24.2 29.2 85.9 67.5 27.2 Total Engine Products segment 601.0 531.0 13.2 1,682.3 1,429.6 17.7 Industrial Products segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 178.5 163.7 9.1 515.2 449.3 14.7 Gas Turbine Systems 30.5 25.5 19.4 76.7 71.9 6.6 Special Applications 43.2 44.8 (3.6 ) 142.4 130.0 9.5 Total Industrial Products segment 252.2 234.0 7.8 734.3 651.2 12.8 Total Company $ 853.2 $ 765.0 11.5 % $ 2,416.6 $ 2,080.8 16.1 % Earnings before income taxes Engine Products segment $ 89.2 $ 84.4 5.7 % $ 226.5 $ 206.1 9.9 % Industrial Products segment 38.8 37.6 3.2 114.6 90.9 26.1 Corporate and unallocated (16.7 ) (11.1 ) (50.5 ) (31.3 ) (30.0 ) (4.3 ) Total Company $ 111.3 $ 110.9 0.3 % $ 309.8 $ 267.0 16.0 % Earnings before income taxes percentage Engine Products segment 14.8 % 15.9 % (1.1 )% 13.5 % 14.4 % (0.9 )% Industrial Products segment 15.4 % 16.1 % (0.7 )% 15.6 % 14.0 % 1.6 %

Note: Earnings before income taxes percentage is calculated by dividing earnings before income taxes by net sales. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

SEGMENT SALES PERCENT CHANGE FROM PRIOR PERIODS BY GEOGRAPHY, AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 TOTAL U.S.(1)/CA(2) EMEA(3) APAC(4) LATAM(5) Engine Products segment Off-Road 13.0 % 16.2 % 26.4 % (12.0 )% 38.2 % On-Road (9.0 ) (6.6 ) (16.5 ) (14.6 ) 62.6 Aftermarket 14.5 25.2 0.9 (3.0 ) 33.4 Aerospace and Defense 29.2 25.6 39.6 39.3 N/A Total Engine Products segment 13.2 20.5 7.9 (6.2 ) 34.0 Industrial Products segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 9.1 15.6 6.3 (4.9 ) 42.6 Gas Turbine Systems 19.4 15.7 18.7 63.0 (19.2 ) Special Applications (3.6 ) (23.3 ) 6.3 (2.5 ) 15.1 Total Industrial Products segment 7.8 12.5 7.7 (1.2 ) 32.0 Total Company 11.5 % 18.4 % 7.8 % (4.4 )% 33.7 % Nine months ended April 30, 2022 TOTAL US/CA EMEA APAC LATAM Engine Products segment Off-Road 24.8 % 25.3 % 42.2 % — % 62.9 % On-Road (4.1 ) (8.8 ) (10.2 ) 3.7 100.7 Aftermarket 17.6 23.5 12.6 2.7 30.0 Aerospace and Defense 27.2 23.5 37.8 42.8 N/A Total Engine Products segment 17.7 20.4 19.2 2.3 31.9 Industrial Products segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 14.7 23.6 9.8 4.7 32.7 Gas Turbine Systems 6.6 5.5 7.1 13.7 (3.8 ) Special Applications 9.5 6.1 7.8 10.4 86.0 Total Industrial Products segment 12.8 19.5 9.2 7.9 27.8 Total Company 16.1 % 20.2 % 15.4 % 4.5 % 31.4 %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (1) United States (U.S.) (2) Canada (CA) (3) Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (4) Asia Pacific (APAC) (5) Latin America (LATAM)

SEGMENT SALES PERCENT CHANGE FROM PRIOR PERIODS BY GEOGRAPHY, CONSTANT CURRENCY (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 TOTAL US/CA EMEA APAC LATAM Engine Products segment Off-Road 17.6 % 16.2 % 36.5 % (7.8 )% 28.2 % On-Road (6.9 ) (6.6 ) (11.8 ) (8.6 ) 51.4 Aftermarket 16.7 25.2 7.6 1.0 30.8 Aerospace and Defense 32.1 25.6 50.7 54.9 N/A Total Engine Products segment 15.8 20.5 15.6 (2.0 ) 31.0 Industrial Products segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 12.5 15.6 13.7 (2.2 ) 38.7 Gas Turbine Systems 20.9 15.7 20.8 70.1 (19.2 ) Special Applications 1.3 (23.3 ) 13.7 2.6 15.1 Total Industrial Products segment 11.2 12.5 14.5 2.9 28.7 Total Company 14.4 % 18.4 % 15.2 % (0.2 )% 30.7 % Nine months ended April 30, 2022 TOTAL US/CA EMEA APAC LATAM Engine Products segment Off-Road 28.0 % 25.3 % 49.4 % 2.7 % 59.4 % On-Road (2.5 ) (8.8 ) (8.0 ) 8.6 96.4 Aftermarket 18.9 23.5 16.2 4.7 29.6 Aerospace and Defense 29.1 23.5 45.0 52.3 N/A Total Engine Products segment 19.3 20.4 23.6 4.8 31.3 Industrial Products segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 16.5 23.6 13.9 5.7 31.6 Gas Turbine Systems 7.3 5.5 8.2 16.3 (3.8 ) Special Applications 13.3 6.1 11.5 14.9 86.0 Total Industrial Products segment 14.9 19.5 13.0 10.6 26.9 Total Company 17.9 % 20.2 % 19.5 % 7.0 % 30.8 %

Note: The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its current period local currency financial results using the prior period exchanges rates and compared these adjusted amounts to its prior period reported results. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64.2 $ 103.3 $ 143.9 $ 305.6 Net capital expenditures (23.2 ) (9.8 ) (56.8 ) (40.2 ) Free cash flow $ 41.0 $ 93.5 $ 87.1 $ 265.4 Net earnings $ 83.0 $ 84.4 $ 231.8 $ 202.6 Income taxes 28.3 26.5 78.0 64.4 Interest expense 3.8 3.2 10.8 9.9 Depreciation and amortization 23.5 23.8 71.0 70.4 EBITDA $ 138.6 $ 137.9 $ 391.6 $ 347.3 Adjusted net earnings $ 83.0 $ 84.4 $ 231.8 $ 213.2 Adjusted income taxes 28.3 26.5 78.0 68.7 Interest expense 3.8 3.2 10.8 9.9 Depreciation and amortization 23.5 23.8 71.0 70.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 138.6 $ 137.9 $ 391.6 $ 362.2 Gross profit $ 269.0 $ 258.0 $ 775.8 $ 706.0 Restructuring charges — — — 5.8 Adjusted gross profit $ 269.0 $ 258.0 $ 775.8 $ 711.8 Operating expense $ 158.0 $ 148.6 $ 461.6 $ 433.3 Restructuring charges — — — 9.0 Adjusted operating expense $ 158.0 $ 148.6 $ 461.6 $ 424.3 Operating income $ 111.0 $ 109.4 $ 314.2 $ 272.7 Restructuring charges — — — 14.8 Adjusted operating income $ 111.0 $ 109.4 $ 314.2 $ 287.5 Net earnings $ 83.0 $ 84.4 $ 231.8 $ 202.6 Restructuring charges, net of tax — — — 10.6 Adjusted net earnings $ 83.0 $ 84.4 $ 231.8 $ 213.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 1.85 $ 1.58 Restructuring charges per share — — — 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 1.85 $ 1.66

Note: Although free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, the Company believes they are useful in understanding its financial results. Free cash flow is a commonly used measure of a company's ability to generate cash in excess of its operating needs. EBITDA is a commonly used measure of operating earnings less non-cash expenses. The adjusted basis presentation excludes the impact of certain matters not related to the Company's ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjusted basis presentation reflects management's performance in operating the Company and provides a meaningful representation of the performance of the Company's core business and is useful to understanding its financial results. A shortcoming of these financial measures is that they do not reflect the Company's actual results under GAAP. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

