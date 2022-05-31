EHang Shares Gain Post Q1 Results; Reveals Increasing Number Of Pre-Orders

- EHang Holdings Ltd EH reported first-quarter FY22 revenues of RMB5.8 million ($0.9 million), compared with RMB8.7 million in 4Q21 and RMB22.78 million in 1Q21.
- The gross margin was 62.5%, compared with 60.1% in 4Q21. The change reflects changes in the revenue mix.
- Adjusted loss per ADS was $(0.12) or RMB(0.72) compared to RMB(0.24) a year ago.
- Adjusted operating loss was RMB(41.7) million or $(6.4) million, compared with RMB(83.8) million in Q4 and RMB(17.34) million a year ago.
- The company held cash and equivalents of RMB236.9 million ($37.4 million) as of March 31, 2022.
- Sales and deliveries of the EH216 AAVs were 3 units, compared with 4 units in Q4.
- The company noted that under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, more than 4,800 operational trial flights of the EHang 216 have been conducted in practical scenarios at 9 operation spots in China to date.
- "Excitingly, we welcomed our newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer Mr. Xin Fang on board in February, and saw growing AAV demand from broader Asian markets, with a total of up to 210 units of pre-orders obtained so far this year. This reflects the wide appeal of our products," commented Mr. Huazhi Hu, EHang's Founder, Chairman, and CEO.
- Price Action: EH shares traded higher by 4.02% at $8.80 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
