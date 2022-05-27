ñol

EHang Plans To Establish JV In Thailand - Read More For Details

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 12:12 PM | 1 min read
  • EHang Holdings Limited EH formed a strategic alliance with Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. to establish a joint venture in Thailand for AAV sales and urban air mobility operations. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The parties intend to fully leverage their respective expertise and resources in a long-term comprehensive collaboration on AAV product sales and marketing, regulatory compliance, business development, infrastructure deployment, talent cultivation for future UAM operations.
  • The strategic collaboration is expected to unleash UAM solutions' value-creating potential across multiple industries.
  • The collaboration opens up cross-sector cooperation opportunities and lays the foundation for potential use cases for EHang AAVs in various scenarios.
  • Price Action: EH shares are trading higher by 4.71% at $8.23 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall Cap