Here's How Much $1000 Invested In America Movil 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

America Movil AMX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.86%. Currently, America Movil has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMX: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,845.07 today based on a price of $22.27 for AMX at the time of writing.

America Movil's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.