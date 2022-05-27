ñol

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Goods Trade Deficit Narrows In April

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 9:50 AM | 4 min read

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 32,746.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.59% to 11,927.74. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1% to 4,098.61.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

 

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included <b> Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. </b> RRGB, up 24% and <b> Solo Brands, Inc.</b> DTC up 19%.

 

In trading on Friday, energy shares rose by just 0.2%.


Top Headline


US goods trade deficit shrank to $105.9 billion in April from a revised record high of $125.9 billion in the previous month, as exports rose 3.1% to a fresh all-time high of $173.9 billion.

 

Equities Trading UP


PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP shares shot up 31% to $17.36. PMV Pharmaceuticals announced initial PC14586 Phase 1 clinical data to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting June 7.


Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB got a boost, shooting 21% to $10.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.


Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares were also up, gaining 18% to $51.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.


Equities Trading DOWN

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares tumbled 54% to $7.03 after reporting clinical data for lifileucel in advanced melanoma. Piper Sandler and Chardan Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.


Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX were down 54% to $14.31. SpringWorks Therapeutics highlighted Nirogacestat clinical data at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting .


Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX was down, falling 39% to $35.42. Mirati Therapeutics reported positive results from the registration-enabling Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib 600 mg BID in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $114.22, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,855.40.


Silver traded up 1.1% to $22.21 on Friday while copper rose 0.7% to $4.29.



Euro zone


European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. The German DAX gained 1.1%, French CAC 40 rose 1.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.3%.

Retail sales in Spain rose by 1.5% year-over-year in April following a revised 4.1% decline in the prior month. Loans to households in the Eurozone increased 4.5% year-over-year in April.


Economics


The goods trade deficit shrank to $105.9 billion in April from a revised record high of $125.9 billion in the previous month, as exports rose 3.1% to a fresh all-time high of $173.9 billion.


Personal income rose 0.4% from a month ago in April, while personal spending rose 0.9% month-over-month. Core PCE prices climbed by 0.3% month-over-month in April.


Wholesale inventories rose by 2.1% month-over-month to $860.8 billion in April.


The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 85,570,750 cases with around 1,030,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,147,530 cases and 524,530 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,880,510 COVID-19 cases with 666,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 530,468,150 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,308,120 deaths.

