5 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. BIG to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 3.9% to $29.45 in after-hours trading.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter. Dell shares jumped 11.8% to $49.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. HIBB to have earned $3.08 per share on revenue of $427.66 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares fell 0.2% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.

