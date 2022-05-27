ñol

5 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 3:00 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. BIG to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 3.9% to $29.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter. Dell shares jumped 11.8% to $49.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. HIBB to have earned $3.08 per share on revenue of $427.66 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares fell 0.2% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • The Gap, Inc. GPS reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and lowered its annual profit guidance. Gap shares dipped 13% to $9.67 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY22 net sales forecast. Ulta Beauty shares surged 7.1% to $404.79 in the after-hours trading session.

