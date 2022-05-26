Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Rallying Today

by

Dollar Tree Inc DLTR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.5% year-on-year to $6.90 billion, beating the consensus of $6.76 billion.

Enterprise same-store sales increased 4.4%. Same-store sales for Dollar Tree increased 11.2%. Family Dollar same-store sales decreased 2.8%.

Gross profit for the quarter rose 19.2% Y/Y to $2.34 billion, and the gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 33.9%.

The operating margin expanded by 260 basis points to 10.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 40.7% to $731.5 million.

The company held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

EPS of $2.37 beat the consensus of $2.00.

Outlook : Dollar Tree raised its FY22 EPS outlook to $7.80 - $8.20 from $7.60 - $8.00, against the consensus of $7.97.

The company raised FY22 sales guidance to $27.76 billion - $28.14 billion from $27.22 billion - $27.85 billion versus the consensus of $27.95 billion.

Dollar Tree sees Q2 sales of $6.65 billion - $6.78 billion versus the Street view of $6.75 billion. It expects Q2 EPS of $1.45 - $1.55 versus the consensus of $1.71.

Price Action: DLTR shares are trading higher by 15% at $153.60 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

