Why Buckle Shares Are Surging Today

Buckle Inc BKE

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.3% year-on-year to $309.06 million, beating the consensus of $291.76 million. Comparable store net sales for the quarter increased by 3.7% versus last year.

Online sales increased 1.1% Y/Y to $54.3 million.

EPS of $1.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.89.

Gross profit rose 3.1% Y/Y to $152.2 million, with the margin contracting 10 basis points to 49.2%.

Operating expenses increased 10.2% Y/Y to $79.1 million.

The operating margin was 23.6%, and operating income for the quarter declined 3.6% to $73.1 million.

The company held $263 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Price Action: BKE shares traded higher by 8.98% at $33.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

