ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Buckle Shares Are Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Why Buckle Shares Are Surging Today
  • Buckle Inc BKE reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.3% year-on-year to $309.06 million, beating the consensus of $291.76 million.
  • Comparable store net sales for the quarter increased by 3.7% versus last year.
  • Online sales increased 1.1% Y/Y to $54.3 million.
  • EPS of $1.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.89.
  • Gross profit rose 3.1% Y/Y to $152.2 million, with the margin contracting 10 basis points to 49.2%.
  • Operating expenses increased 10.2% Y/Y to $79.1 million.
  • The operating margin was 23.6%, and operating income for the quarter declined 3.6% to $73.1 million.
  • The company held $263 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: BKE shares traded higher by 8.98% at $33.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas