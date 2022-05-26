ñol

Why Medtronic Shares Are Plunging Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Why Medtronic Shares Are Plunging Today?
  • Medtronic Plc's MDT Q4 FY22 sales of $8.09 billion decreased 1% Y/Y on a reported basis but increased 1% organically, missing the consensus of $8.42 billion.
  • The company has forecasted Q4 organic revenue growth of approximately 5.5%.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.52 increased 2%, missing the analyst consensus of $1.56.
  • Medtronic's heart device unit sales jumped 2% Y/Y (5% organic) to $2.96 billion. 
  • Spine & neurosurgery product segment sales remained flat Y/Y (+2%) to $2.29 billion.
  • Diabetes revenue of $597 million decreased 8% as reported and 5% organic.
  • The Medical Surgical Portfolio sales decreased 5% (-1% organic) to $2.23 billion. 
  • Dividend: The company increased its annual dividend to $2.72 per ordinary share, an 8% increase.
  • Guidance: Medtronic expects FY23 organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%. If recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY23 sales would be negatively affected by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion.
  • It forecasts adjusted EPS of $5.53 to $5.65, below the consensus of $5.82.
  • The company expects near-term pressure due to the supply chain, inflation, and foreign exchange challenges.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 4.49% at $100.80 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceDividendsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral