Why Medtronic Shares Are Plunging Today?

Q4 FY22 sales of $8.09 billion decreased 1% Y/Y on a reported basis but increased 1% organically, missing the consensus of $8.42 billion. The company has forecasted Q4 organic revenue growth of approximately 5.5%.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.52 increased 2%, missing the analyst consensus of $1.56.

Medtronic's heart device unit sales jumped 2% Y/Y (5% organic) to $2.96 billion.

Spine & neurosurgery product segment sales remained flat Y/Y (+2%) to $2.29 billion.

Diabetes revenue of $597 million decreased 8% as reported and 5% organic.

The Medical Surgical Portfolio sales decreased 5% (-1% organic) to $2.23 billion.

Medtronic expects FY23 organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%. If recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY23 sales would be negatively affected by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. It forecasts adjusted EPS of $5.53 to $5.65, below the consensus of $5.82.

The company expects near-term pressure due to the supply chain, inflation, and foreign exchange challenges.

MDT shares are down 4.49% at $100.80 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

