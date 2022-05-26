Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q2 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank CM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Earnings
Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 0.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was up $327.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 6.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.86
|2.78
|2.23
|2.23
|EPS Actual
|3.24
|2.68
|3.20
|2.85
|Revenue Estimate
|4.10B
|3.98B
|3.40B
|3.40B
|Revenue Actual
|4.36B
|4.03B
|4.12B
|3.92B
