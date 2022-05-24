QQQ
If You Invested $100 In Caterpillar 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 5:26 PM | 1 min read

Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.82%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion.

Buying $100 In CAT: If an investor had bought $100 of CAT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $785.15 today based on a price of $204.09 for CAT at the time of writing.

Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends