$100 Invested In Palo Alto Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 11:31 AM | 1 min read

Palo Alto Networks PANW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.51%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion.

Buying $100 In PANW: If an investor had bought $100 of PANW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $404.78 today based on a price of $477.96 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

