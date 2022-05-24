Autohome: Q1 Earnings Insights

Autohome ATHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Earnings
Autohome beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $48.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.72
|0.96
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.72
|0.97
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|266.01M
|271.29M
|287.22M
|285.28M
|Revenue Actual
|265.76M
|273.73M
|300.17M
|281.08M
