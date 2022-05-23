$1000 Invested In Mastercard 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Mastercard MA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.43%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $339.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In MA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,857.86 today based on a price of $348.94 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 5 Years

