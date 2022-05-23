If You Invested $1000 In AbbVie 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

AbbVie ABBV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.45%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABBV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,226.33 today based on a price of $147.68 for ABBV at the time of writing.

AbbVie's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.