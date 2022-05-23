QQQ
Toughbuilt Industries Clocks 40% Sales Growth In Q1

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 12:53 PM | 1 min read
  • ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 40% year-over-year to $17.2 million.
  • Gross sales for Q1 through Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN increased by 41% Y/Y to $3.4 million, compared to $2.4 million in 1Q21.
  • Operating expenses were $18.4 million, compared to $9.4 million in 1Q21.
  • Net loss attributable was $(12.1) million, or $(14.04) per share, compared to a $(6.1) million loss last year.
  • Price Action: TBLT shares are trading lower by 11.9% at $6.01 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews