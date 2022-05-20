QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 4:35 AM | 1 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Anterix ATEX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Foot Locker FL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Deere DE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $13.20 billion.

• RLX Technology RLX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets