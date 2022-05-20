Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Anterix ATEX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Foot Locker FL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Deere DE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $13.20 billion.

• RLX Technology RLX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

