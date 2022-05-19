Here's Why BJ's Wholesale Club Shares Are Rising

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

BJ's said first-quarter revenue increased 16.3% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, which beat the $4.24-billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 71 cents per share.

BJ's said total comparable club sales increased 14.4% year-over-year. Membership fee income increased by 11.9% year-over-year.

BJ's maintained its full-year 2022 earnings expectations for flat growth compared to the prior year.

BJ 52-Week Range: $43.25 - $74.08

The stock was up 6.72% at $57.01 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of BJ's.