Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Golden Ocean Group GOGL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Despegar.com DESP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $104.85 million.
• Americas Technology Acq ATA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $562.69 million.
• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $222.68 million.
• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.
• Canaan CAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.18 million.
• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $619.43 million.
• Children's Place PLCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $401.59 million.
• Kohl's KSS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
• Navios Maritime Hldgs NM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Nano X Imaging NNOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.38 million.
• Grab Hldgs GRAB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Monro MNRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $324.66 million.
• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $181.80 million.
• Eagle Materials EXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $401.15 million.
• National Grid NGG is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Intl General Insurance IGIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.
• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Globant GLOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $397.75 million.
• voxeljet VJET is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.
• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.
• Deckers Outdoor DECK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $639.20 million.
• Flowers Foods FLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Apollo Investment AINV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $53.94 million.
• VF VFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
• Palo Alto Networks PANW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• Applied Materials AMAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.
