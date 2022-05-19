Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Golden Ocean Group GOGL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Despegar.com DESP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $104.85 million.

• Americas Technology Acq ATA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $562.69 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $222.68 million.

• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.

• Canaan CAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.18 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $619.43 million.

• Children's Place PLCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $401.59 million.

• Kohl's KSS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Navios Maritime Hldgs NM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.38 million.

• Grab Hldgs GRAB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Monro MNRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $324.66 million.

• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $181.80 million.

• Eagle Materials EXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $401.15 million.

• National Grid NGG is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intl General Insurance IGIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Globant GLOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $397.75 million.

• voxeljet VJET is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $639.20 million.

• Flowers Foods FLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Apollo Investment AINV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $53.94 million.

• VF VFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Applied Materials AMAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.