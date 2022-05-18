Recap: Synopsys Q2 Earnings

Synopsys SNPS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Synopsys beat estimated earnings by 5.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.5 versus an estimate of $2.37.
Revenue was up $255.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synopsys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.37
|1.78
|1.78
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|2.40
|1.82
|1.81
|1.70
|Revenue Estimate
|1.27B
|1.15B
|1.05B
|988.70M
|Revenue Actual
|1.27B
|1.15B
|1.06B
|1.02B
