Best Buy Stock Hits 52-Week Low: What's Going On?

Best Buy Co Inc BBY shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate.

$25.17 billion $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07.

Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin rate came in well below expectations at 5.3% in the first quarter compared with 9.8% in 2021. Target shares were down more than 25% at press time.

Best Buy is scheduled to report its quarterly financial results before the market opens on May 24, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

BBY Price Action: Best Buy shares are making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 9.41% at $76.55 at time of publication.

