Recap: CSW Industrials Q4 Earnings

CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 13.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $39.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|1.49
|1.30
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|1.14
|1.46
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|135.90M
|139.99M
|137.30M
|115.69M
|Revenue Actual
|136.29M
|155.59M
|161.27M
|133.37M
To track all earnings releases for CSW Industrials visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
