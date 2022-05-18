Recap: CSW Industrials Q4 Earnings

CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 13.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $39.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 1.49 1.30 0.97 EPS Actual 0.52 1.14 1.46 0.88 Revenue Estimate 135.90M 139.99M 137.30M 115.69M Revenue Actual 136.29M 155.59M 161.27M 133.37M

