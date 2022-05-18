QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 4:30 AM | 3 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sypris Solutions SYPR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $12.53 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $158.25 million.

• Shoe Carnival SCVL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $314.05 million.

• Lowe's Companies LOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $23.76 billion.

• Target TGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $24.37 billion.

• EuroDry EDRY is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eltek ELTK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sportradar Gr SRAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $169.15 million.

• Dynatrace DT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $246.55 million.

• Calliditas Therapeutics CALT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.22 million.

• TJX Companies TJX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $11.61 billion.

• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $253.16 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $732.29 million.

• Analog Devices ADI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Membership Collective MCG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $202.92 million.

• Triumph Group TGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $405.19 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Hawkins HWKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $188.90 million.

• GDS Holdings GDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $339.94 million.

• Synopsys SNPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Copart CPRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $878.00 million.

• IBEX Holdings IBEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $125.66 million.

• CI&T CINT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $96.27 million.

• Bath & Body Works BBWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Cisco Systems CSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion.

