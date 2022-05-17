Recap: NextGen Healthcare Q4 Earnings

NextGen Healthcare NXGN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NextGen Healthcare reported in-line EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $7.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextGen Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.24
|0.21
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.29
|0.25
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|146.32M
|143.38M
|139.75M
|140.10M
|Revenue Actual
|149.72M
|149.29M
|146.08M
|144.19M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NextGen Healthcare management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $0.95 and $1.01 per share.
To track all earnings releases for NextGen Healthcare visit their earnings calendar here.
