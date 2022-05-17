QQQ
Why Take-Two Interactive Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 17, 2022 9:21 AM | 1 min read

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Take-Two said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $930 million, which beat the $882.1-million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.04 per share. 

Take-Two expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $810 million and $860 million versus the $776.28-million estimate. The company expects quarterly earnings to be in a range of 80 cents to 90 cents per share versus the estimate of 90 cents per share.

Full-year fiscal 2023 revenue is expected to be between $3.67 billion and $3.77 billion. Full-year earnings are expected to be between $1.90 per share and $2.15 per share. 

Analyst Assessment:

  • Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained Take-Two with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $220 to $185.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Take-Two with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $182.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained Take-Two with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $215 to $195.

TTWO 52-Week Range: $101.85 - $195.82

The stock was up 6.26% at $117 at press time.

Photo: Vic_B from Pixabay.

