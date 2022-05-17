Why JD.com Stock Is Rising Today

JD.com Inc JD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

JD said first-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to RMB239.7 billion ($37.8 billion), which beat the $34.82 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 24 cents per share.

JD said annual active customer accounts increased 16.2% year-over-year to 580.5 million.

"JD.com's robust supply chain capabilities and technology-driven operating efficiency underpinned our solid performance during the quarter as we continued to deliver healthy growth amidst a challenging external environment," said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com.

See Also: 24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

JD is a supply chain-based technology and service provider in China.

JD Price Action: $41.56 - $92.69

The stock was up 9.1% at $56.22 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of JD.com.