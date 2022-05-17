Bio-Path Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bio-Path Holdings BPTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bio-Path Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.45.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 8.07% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Bio-Path Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.