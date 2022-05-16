iSun: Q1 Earnings Insights

iSun ISUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iSun missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $7.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iSun's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.15
|-0.04
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|-0.12
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|24.80M
|12.44M
|11.51M
|12.80M
|Revenue Actual
|27.02M
|6.68M
|4.35M
|7.26M
