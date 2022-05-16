iSun: Q1 Earnings Insights

iSun ISUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iSun missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $7.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iSun's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.15 -0.04 0.10 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.12 -0.15 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 24.80M 12.44M 11.51M 12.80M Revenue Actual 27.02M 6.68M 4.35M 7.26M

To track all earnings releases for iSun visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.