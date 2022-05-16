Recap: HyreCar Q1 Earnings

HyreCar HYRE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HyreCar reported in-line EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $2.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 16.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HyreCar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.28
|-0.12
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.29
|-0.36
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|10.32M
|9.93M
|8.94M
|7.47M
|Revenue Actual
|9.56M
|9.65M
|9.06M
|7.45M
To track all earnings releases for HyreCar visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings