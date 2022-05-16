Recap: IZEA Worldwide Q1 Earnings

IZEA Worldwide IZEA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
IZEA Worldwide missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $3.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 15.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IZEA Worldwide's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.02
|0
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|8.75M
|7.25M
|6.00M
|6.25M
|Revenue Actual
|10.34M
|7.61M
|6.54M
|5.38M
