Recap: Super League Gaming Q1 Earnings

Super League Gaming SLGG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Super League Gaming beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 10.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Super League Gaming's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.16
|-0.19
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.20
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|5.47M
|2.96M
|1.25M
|910.00K
|Revenue Actual
|6.19M
|3.60M
|1.08M
|788.00K
To track all earnings releases for Super League Gaming visit their earnings calendar here.
