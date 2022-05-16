Recap: Super League Gaming Q1 Earnings

Super League Gaming SLGG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Super League Gaming beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 10.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Super League Gaming's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.16 -0.19 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.15 -0.20 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 5.47M 2.96M 1.25M 910.00K Revenue Actual 6.19M 3.60M 1.08M 788.00K

