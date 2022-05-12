Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Salarius Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $1.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 26.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Salarius Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 430.00K 1.16M 1.28M 1.37M Revenue Actual 0 0 571.39K 1.27M

