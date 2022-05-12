Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Salarius Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $1.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 26.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Salarius Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|430.00K
|1.16M
|1.28M
|1.37M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|0
|571.39K
|1.27M
