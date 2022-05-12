Eyenovia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eyenovia EYEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eyenovia missed estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $2.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.