Poshmark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Poshmark POSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Poshmark beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $9.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Poshmark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|80.59M
|82.69M
|80.29M
|77.18M
|Revenue Actual
|84.20M
|79.65M
|81.76M
|80.96M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
