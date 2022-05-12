Poshmark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Poshmark POSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Poshmark beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $9.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Poshmark's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.07 -0.07 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.09 -0.04 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 80.59M 82.69M 80.29M 77.18M Revenue Actual 84.20M 79.65M 81.76M 80.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.